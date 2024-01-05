RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Insurance companies are seeking to essentially double insurance rates at beach homes along the North Carolina coast and some inland eastern North Carolina counties would have more than a 50 percent rate hike, according to a Friday news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

As an average across the state, the North Carolina Rate Bureau, representing companies that write insurance policies in the state, is requesting a 42.2 percent rate increase for homeowners’ insurance, the news release said.

The highest rate increases — at 99.4 percent — would impact homeowners in beach areas in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, the news release indicated in a detailed breakdown of the plan across North Carolina.

Areas not on the coast, but still in the eastern part of Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, would see an increase of 71.4 percent in home insurance rates under the bureau’s plan, North Carolina officials said.

Homeowners in Bertie, Greene, Martin, Pitt, and Wayne counties would see their home insurance rates jump by 57.8 percent, according to a detailed breakdown from the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Other eastern counties of Duplin and Lenoir have a proposed hike of 71.3 percent while Columbus County would get a 63.1 percent increase in the plan from the insurance companies.

Closer to Raleigh, Edgecombe and Wilson counties would see an increase of 57.8 percent in their average home insurance rates under the proposal, the news release said. Bladen and Robeson counties would see nearly the same hike at 56.1 percent, the North Carolina Rate Bureau plan said in details from the state.

Under the proposal from the insurance companies, the rate hike would begin on Aug. 1.

Some other North Carolina coastal areas would not see an increase even as large as the state average. Insurance companies are seeking a 33.9 percent hike in coastal areas in Currituck, Dare, Hyde, and Pamlico counties, state officials said.

Meanwhile, even beach areas in Currituck, Dare, and Hyde counties would get half the increase sought by insurance companies in the southern coastal areas at 45.1 percent.

An earlier rate increase request for homeowners insurance from the bureau in November 2020 was for an average hike of 24.5 percent in North Carolina. However, after a settlement with the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the overall rate increase ended up being 7.9 percent, the news release.

A public comment period is required by law to give the public time to address the proposed 42.2 percent rate increase.

All public comments will be shared with the North Carolina Rate Bureau.

If North Carolina Department of Insurance officials do not agree with the requested rates, the rates will either be denied or negotiated with the North Carolina Rate Bureau. If a settlement cannot be reached within 50 days, Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will call for a hearing.

Below are the ways to provide public comments: