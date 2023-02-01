VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – What did you do when you were nine?

Probably rode your bike, played games with your friends, maybe some arts and crafts.

Well, one local nine-year-old created a non-profit. The goal is to make sure kids like her can have fun.

Winter Davis runs her non-profit, Winter’s Place. It started when she wanted to hang out with her friends. She realized some weren’t able to go out.

“I had friends, but they couldn’t go out because they didn’t have a lot of money,” Winter said.

One of her first plans of action is a shoe drive.

“I hope people donate a lot of shoes, so I can help little girls in need,” she said. “Everybody who needs shoes will have them.”

Her mom, Kendra Barner said shoes provide opportunities for others.

“Our feet are really the gateway to how we live our life,” Barner said. “There are so many people worldwide that aren’t able to have what we take advantage of, which is shoes.”

7 City Shoe Drive is a two-month-long campaign. The shoes will be given a second life and go to those in need.

It’s a perfect time to do a closet clean-up.

Once you drop them off, Winter will donate them.

“I donate them to certain places and also to thrift stores,” she said. “I hope that I can collect over 90 shoes.”

You can help Winter reach her goals. Donate your gently worn or new shoes. Winter’s Place is accepting shoes for all ages.

Shoe Drop-Off Locations: