Suffolk creates survey seeking input on school superintendent search

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk School Board has started the process of hiring a new superintendent.

The board created a survey to get input related to their search. It is available at this link. Paper copies are also available at all Suffolk schools and at the school administrative building on N. Main Street.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 24. A public hearing to discuss the process is scheduled for the following day.

The next step will be the superintendent application process, which will be open from July until August 2.

Current Suffolk Superintendent Dr. Deran Whitney announced his retirement in April. His last day will be September 1, after serving nine years in the role.

