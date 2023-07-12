WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said a driver who was trying to get away from the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) hit a 75-year-old man from Philadelphia near the National Mall Wednesday, killing him.

Lt. James Dingeldein with USPP said the man died at the hospital after medics took him there. Additionally, Dingeldein said a 13-year-old girl who was hurt was evaluated for injuries at the scene and released.

Lt. Paul Mayhair with the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division (USSSUD) said in statement that officers tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th and Constitution avenues NW shortly before 1:30 p.m. The vehicle had an expired registration on it.

Mayhair said the driver indicated he/she would stop, but took off southbound on 17th Street NW, crossed a red traffic light, and hit people in the crosswalk.

Officers helped the people, the man and the girl, until members of DC Fire and EMS arrived.

As of 6:41 p.m., police were trying to find the vehicle and the driver.

Anyone with information related to the incident and investigation can contact the U.S. Parke Police at (202) 379-4877.