SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — About 70 homes in Suffolk will be without water Thursday due to an emergency water main repair.

The water will be shut off from about 4:30-8 p.m. on River Crescent in the Cedar Point subdivision, the city said.

The nature of the leak requires emergency water shutdown so the main can be repaired.

Crews will notify the affected residents by knocking on doors.

Contact City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757-514-7000 for more information.