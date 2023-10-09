HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after seven people were injured Monday morning when a taxi van crashed into a building near the Willow Lawn area of Henrico.

Henrico Police officers responded to the 4900 block of Radford Avenue for the single-vehicle crash just before 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

Police said seven people were injured, five of whom were taken to the hospital, when the driver of a van crashed into the FCCR Radford — an outpatient opioid addiction treatment center. The driver and two passengers were inside the van at the time of the crash, and police said the remaining four victims were inside and outside of the building.

Seven people were injured Monday morning when a taxi van crashed into a building near the Willow Lawn area of Henrico. (Photo: Pierce Bervine)

The victims were left with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, according to Henrico Police.

The driver of the van was charged with reckless driving. Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The hole in the building caused by the crash was boarded up by 11 a.m.