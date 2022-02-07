7-Eleven on Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth robbed Monday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven on Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth was robbed Monday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the store at the corner of Deep Creek and Elliott Avenue, police say.

No injuries were reported and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Police are also investigating two other recent robberies at Royal Farms on Victory Boulevard and a Family Dollar on George Washington Highway, as well as the attempted robbery of a Dollar General on Effingham Street. Police say the same suspect was behind all three.

Royal Farms robbery suspect (photo: Portsmouth police)