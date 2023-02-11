VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded around 5:21 p.m. and reported seeing light smoke when they arrived. Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and one occupant was evaluated on the scene but declined further care, the fire department said.

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

No firefighters were injured.

Six adults, one child and three pets have been displaced as a result of the fire, and the Red Cross has been notified.