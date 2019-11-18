Portsmouth-based Coast Guard cutter returns after seizing more than $109M in illegal drugs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just one month after seizing 5,000 pounds of cocaine while on patrol, U.S. Coast Guard cutter Harriet Lane has returned home to Portsmouth.

The crew of USCGC Harriet Lane returned Friday after a 78-day patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Harriet Lane worked with the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team to conduct numerous vessel boardings. The crew boarded a go-fast vessel and a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel, which resulted in the seizure of more than 5,800 pounds of cocaine and 5,400 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana and cocaine have a combined street value of more than $109 million.

The cocaine was seized from a suspected smuggling vehicle Oct. 23. The drugs were valued up to $69 million, the Coast Guard said in a release.

The 270-foot cutter homeported in Portsmouth intercepted the vessel just before midnight on October 23, when it was tipped to the semi-submersible vessel’s location in international waters.

Boarding teams deployed from the cutter on interceptor boats and were able to take control of the vessel before the four suspected smugglers onboard were able to sink it.

The Coast Guard didn’t say exactly where the vessel was found, but said it was in known drug smuggling zones of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Central and South America.

“I am really proud of our crew and the precision and professionalism with which they conducted this interdiction,” said Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, Commanding Officer of the Harriet Lane. “It was an all hands on deck effort to properly position the cutter and to safely make the seizure. This interdiction was made possible by great team work, including excellent air support provided by Joint Interagency Task Force South and assistance from Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf’s crew in off-loading the bulk contraband from the vessel.”