STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office said it seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal fireworks on Thursday, the largest amount ever seized in history of Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

The office said it received an anonymous tip on Wednesday about possible illegal fireworks at a business in the White Oak area. A deputy fire marshal went to the business, located in the 200 block of McCarty Rd., and saw a bunch of the fireworks out in the open.

Because the business had a fire prevention code permit, it was subject to inspection at any time. It was during an inspection that the fire marshal’s office seized the illegal fireworks.

As of Friday, charges were pending against two people.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office reminded people to buy legal fireworks only from places where permissible fireworks permits are displayed. Illegal fireworks in the county include any fireworks that have a quick-match fuse, explode, rise into the air or travel laterally, or which fire projectiles into the air other than sparks. Any fireworks that emit flame or sparks to a distance greater than 16.4 feet (5 meters) also are on the list.