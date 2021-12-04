57-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 57-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Hampton.
Hampton police say they responded to a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police have identified him as 57-year-old David Johnston of Newport News.
The crash is under investigation.
Those with information are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.