57-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 57-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Hampton.

Hampton police say they responded to a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police have identified him as 57-year-old David Johnston of Newport News.

The crash is under investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.