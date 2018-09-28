$5,500 donation will help Norfolk Police community initiatives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officers with the Norfolk Police Department were excited to learn that Walmart had worked to raise $5,500 for them. The money will go straight towards initiatives that help officers connect with youth.

“Once we learned about some of the programs they’re doing it’s something we wanted to help them do and make sure they can reach more people,” said Laurie Smalling-Letts, with Walmart.

$3,000 will go to the T.R.U.E. youth program and $2,500 to the Five-0 and Fades program. Back in April, 10 On Your Side was there for the Five-0 and Fades initiative.

“Every other Saturday, officers come to the barbershop, in uniform, not in uniform and just sit down, get involved in the conversations that take place,” said barber Jermaine Lewis.

Lewis says he sees first hand how bonds are formed and how misconceptions are squashed between teens and police.

“We’re happy we’re able to provide a common ground for the police and the community,” he said.

Back in June, 10 On Your Side profiled the other initiative the money will help support. As part of the T.R.U.E. youth program, officers go into local high schools and help teens with everything from resume writing to help with college and career paths.

“We had 17 kids graduate from Booker T., but the initial program itself we had 19 kids graduate and 16 actively are currently working and we also inspired about 80-90 kids off the program itself,” said Norfolk Police Officer Kyle Boone.

Officer Boone says they are projected to be in five high schools in the city.

Police Chief Larry Boone says it’s initiatives like these two that help keep crime down.

“We have a two-prong approach to crime prevention and community outreach. One does not work without the other. If we can continue on the track we’re on in the next six months well have a 36 percent reduction on violent crime,” said Chief Boone.