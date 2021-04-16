$5.7 million awarded to Dare County to renourish beaches damaged by Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has been awarded $5,782,866 in total from the state and FEMA to restore beaches and dunes damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The funds will reimburse the county for the cost of depositing 303,732 cubic yards of engineered dune beach sand and 5,000 feet of sand fencing along three miles of the north and south ends of beaches in Buxton.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program will pay $4,337,149 and the state will pay $1,445,716. FEMA’s share, which is at least 75%, is paid to directly to the state and given out to local governments and other agencies and nonprofits.

For more information on North Carolina’s response to Florence, click here.