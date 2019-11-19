49ers’ Richard Sherman donates $5K to help Compton youth football team travel to Florida

COMPTON, Calif. (WAVY) — 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman dropped $5,000 in donations to help a youth football team travel to compete in a Florida championship game. The Compton team includes boys in kindergarten and first grade.

The Hub City Compton football team has been invited to play at the National Youth Championship in Florida next month due to remaining undefeated in their division. The boys have won the “Super Bowl” title for their division two years in a row.

“They train every day. They train like it’s intense training. It’s training that you don’t see from 6-year-olds. It’s kids that just met each other this year where they can have a long brotherhood and a future,” said coach Mike Clark.

Although the boys are young, they are driven on and off the field. All players on the team maintained the 3.1 minimum GPA requirement throughout the season.

“I respect good football, but I respect the 3.1 min GPA more. Establishing good habits young. I would like to help” Sherman tweeted.

The team needed the funds to support all 20 boys and expense costs, so they started a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Lonnane Taylor.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime. Many of them have never been on a plane, nevertheless traveled across the country. And so exposing at such a young age traveling to other states and that kind of national platform creates dreams for them as they get older to aspire to do big things and that it’s possible” football mom Phenice Hurtado said.

The team has surpassed their set goal of $15,000 and has currently raised $27,194.