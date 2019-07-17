45 dachshunds removed from Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Animal Control removed 45 long haired dachshunds from a home in Hampton. 18 of them were puppies.

Public Safety Communications first received a call to check the welfare of several canines at a residence in the 500 block of Brockridge Hunt Drive on June 28.

At the time, Animal Control services were unable to observe any canines inside of the residence.

On July 4, officers responded back to the address to follow up on the initial call and observed 55 canines inside of the home.

There was not adequate space inside the residence for the canines and the owner was given one week to provide adequate space or re-home the canines.

On July 11, the owner, Charlotte Chauvin, willingly surrendered 45 canines to the Hampton Animal Control.

Neighbor Margaret Tatlock was surprised to hear about how many dogs there were.

“Over the years, she’s just accumulated more, but I didn’t really know how many cause they were never out front, they were always in the back, but we did hear a lot of barking,” she said.

She saw them take the dogs.

“I saw them carrying them out, but I never saw her. One was having one, one would have two under their arms. They were long haired,” she described.

Police say most of the dogs are completely healthy. Only 2 of them suffered hair loss. 10 dogs are still in the home.

The other 45 have been transported to different foster homes and shelters across the Peninsula.

Police say Chauvin does have licenses for all the dogs, and there are no charges for her right now.