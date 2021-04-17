40th State Park in Virginia opens in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam was in attendance to celebrate the opening of the Commonwealth’s 40th State Park.

Machicomoco State Park was dedicated to honor and share the history of Virginia’s Indian tribes. Machicomoco is an Algonquian word meaning “special meeting place,” that acknowledges the importance and mission to educate the public about the native tribes in Virginia and share their stories.



“One of the main objectives of the park is to tell the Virginia Indians’ story,” said Chickahominy Tribe Chief Steve Adkins. “It is an opportunity we look forward to as tribal members, because, too often, we haven’t had a voice in telling our own history.”

Machicomoco State Park spans 643 acres along the York River in Gloucester County at the site formerly known as Timberneck Farm.

“The story of our Commonwealth cannot be told without the history and experiences of Virginia’s native tribes. Machicomoco will stand in perpetuity, ensuring that we continue to learn from our past, celebrate the present, and aspire to a better future, one that celebrates the heritage of our Commonwealth and all its people.” said Governor Northam.

The park includes a campground with both modern and primitive campsites as well as three yurts. Recreational opportunities include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant car-top boat launch that allows guests to explore the Poplar Creek tidal ecology and provides access to the York River by paddle craft.

Three miles of a paved trail that parallels the main road will be available for immediate use.