LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say.

The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.

According to authorities, surveillance footage showed four people shooting at a van in the Liberty gas station parking lot and then running away from the scene while the van left the lot.

Less than 10 minutes later, police tell WFXR News they responded to Lynchburg General Hospital for a report of a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

Officials say they confirmed that the child was a passenger in the van during the shooting at the store. However, her injury was considered non-life-threatening and she is expected to recover.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Authorities also urge anyone who may have recorded this incident on a security or doorbell camera to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

As of this writing, this investigation is still ongoing, according to the department.