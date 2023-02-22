HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Stay where it is? Relocate downtown? Move it back to Buckroe Beach? You will soon have the chance to weigh in on the future of the historic Hampton Carousel.

Wednesday, an architect hired by the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership (DHDP) laid out four options for City Council to consider when it comes to the antique amusement.

In a long-term strategy first revealed in 2021, DHDP recommended moving the carousel from its decades-long home at Carousel Park in the Hampton Harbor, to Mill Point Park several blocks away. They said this would allow for its current home at Carousel Park to be redeveloped for more green space and allow for the carousel to be better protected from flooding.

The costs of the options range from just over $300,000 to more than $2.8 million.

The four options include:

Option 1: Keep in current location next to the Virginia Air & Space Museum and fix-up building – $316,800 cost

Option 2: Keep in current location but build new flood-resistant building – $2.5 million

Option 3: Relocate to Mill Point Park and build new building – $2.5 million

Option 4: Relocate back to Buckroe Beach with new building – $2.8 million

From Virginia Beach to Ocean View in Norfolk to Buckroe Beach on the Peninsula, in the last half of the last century, there were several waterfront amusement parks.

The Hampton Carousel is the last remaining operational link to those days.

Built back in 1920 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in Germantown, Pennsylvania, it was was used at the Buckroe Beach Amusement Park till it closed in 1985. The carousel has 48 hand-carved wooden horses and two-hand carved wooden chariots.

It was moved and restored at its current location in Carousel Park on Settlers Landing Road in downtown Hampton in 1991.

A year later, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The carousel has been closed since June because of repairs needed. While City Manager Mary Bunting didn’t say what those repairs entailed, she did say “there’s very few parts and few experts that know how to repair these. Our intention is to repair it as soon as we can.”