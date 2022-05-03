PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been displaced after an electrical fire Monday night at a home on Rodman Avenue in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth fire officials say they were notified around 8:20 p.m. Monday about the fire in the 2200 block of Rodman Avenue. Heavy fire was coming from the rear of the home when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and officials say neighbors were able to notify the occupants and everyone evacuated safely before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the victims. The fire marshal determine the cause of the fire was electrical.