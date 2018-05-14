35 cases of salmonella linked to egg recall from Rose Acre Farms

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — There have been at least 35 confirmed cases of salmonella reported in connection to an egg recall at Rose Acres Farm in Hyde County, according to the CDC.

The recall was issued back in April, after two million eggs were believed to have been contaminated.

The recall impacted 11 states. Eight cases of the illness were reported in New York, 8 cases in Virginia, 5 cases in North Carolina, 6 cases in Pennsylvania, 3 cases in South Carolina and one case in Colorado, West Virginia, and New Jersey, according to the CDC.

Federal inspectors said they saw dozens of rodents, filthy conditions and employees using poor hygiene at the egg farm.