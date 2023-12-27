GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is looking for answers after nearly $3,000 worth of materials were taken from a home they were building for a homeless veteran’s family.

Tiny House Community Development, Inc. posted a video to their Facebook on Saturday showing a house that they had been building which had been robbed.

“The Grinch has struck!! Siding for our Greensboro Veterans houses has been stolen!” Tiny House Community Development, Inc.

Siding, trimming and even the front door were stolen from the home which is being built on Freeman Mill Road.

Construction began on the home just over a year ago and is the second tiny home location in Greensboro.

The home was being built entirely by volunteer labor and with donated materials.

A veteran’s family that is experiencing homelessness will be moving into the home.

Scott Jones, the Tiny House Community Development Executive Director, expressed sadness that someone would take from those in need and likened it to an old Dr. Seuss story.

“Knowing that there’s a sign at the house that specifically says it’s for veterans and then they go in and take that material that was entrusted to us,” said Jones. “It’s really disheartening. Here at Christmas, it’s like The Grinch coming in and stealing from us.”

The nonprofit was hoping to move the family in by Easter. However, that date will now be delayed due to a lack of materials.

Tiny House says that they will be able to recoup some of the loss via insurance, However, they will not get back the full amount for the materials lost.

The nonprofit is seeking community assistance through donations to help them replace the lost materials.

You can visit their website for more information.

Additionally, the organization is also facing eviction from its warehouse on West Gate City Boulevard.

Jones showed FOX8 several problems the building was facing including a half-inch of standing water, issues with lead paint and a collapsed ceiling. He says he believes the eviction is retaliation after the building recently changed ownership.

“I really believe this is in retaliation,” said Jones. “The letter that we received the Friday before Christmas was that we have until the 15th of January to vacate the building.”

With that notice, Tiny House now has less than a month to remove all its materials from the building, threatening its program as a result.

“It means the fact that individuals experiencing homelessness may now not have a place to make a wage,” said Jones. “We’re hoping that we don’t have to cease operations.”

Tiny House is also seeking community help with their impending eviction.

“Whether it’s monetary, donated land, a building or just use of your land,” said Jones. “We need it continue our programs.”

The nonprofit says it has secured an attorney to evaluate the termination of its contract.