3-year-old shot on St. Paul’s Boulevard in Norfolk

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after a three-year-old was shot early Monday.

Police say they were notified around 12:30 a.m. for parents that walked into CHKD with their three-year-old child, who had been shot.

They later learned the shooting occurred in the 400 block of St. Pauls Boulevard. The child has non life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP or by submitting a tip online at p3tips.com.

Get WAVY.com’s latest news sent to your inbox. Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10