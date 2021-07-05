3-year-old shot on St. Paul’s Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after a three-year-old was shot early Monday.

Police say they were notified around 12:30 a.m. for parents that walked into CHKD with their three-year-old child, who had been shot.

They later learned the shooting occurred in the 400 block of St. Pauls Boulevard. The child has non life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP or by submitting a tip online at p3tips.com.