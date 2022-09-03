SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home on Lake Kennedy Drive in Suffolk.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block Lake Kennedy Drive just after 1 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a single story residence. Three adults were outside the structure with injuries related to the fire.

While the three adults were being evaluated, firefighters initiated an aggressive interior fire attack on the structure. The fire was placed under control at 1:57 a.m. One additional home was damaged by heat.

No firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults that are displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.