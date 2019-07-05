3 injured in stabbing attack at Petersburg plasma center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three victims are being treated at the hospital after an attack at a plasma center in Petersburg, Southside Regional Medical Center confirms to 8News.

Petersburg Police confirms to 8News the attack involved multiple victims being stabbed.

Officers say around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of S. Sycamore St., Octapharma Plasma, following reports of a stabbing involving multiple victims.

Police arrived and located a male suspect without incident, according to a news release.

Dustin Sloan, Petersburg Police Lieutenant said “a gentleman entered the building with a cutting instrument.”

He allegedly became stabbing multiple people in the center. Police are working to uncover a motive.

Victims were located inside of the business and all were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

Southside Regional says one man is in critical condition and is being transferred to another hospital. Two women were also taken to the hospital — one is in fair condition, the other is in good condition.

Sloan later said that all victims were “stable” and that updates will change “as they come through.”

Sloan told 8News that police believe the business was being conducted as usual – which blood donations taking place – prior to the attack. He added that is no existing threat to the community, saying “that person has been taken to our investigations division where they’re being questioned at this time.”