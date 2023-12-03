NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Three people are injured after being shot in Norfolk Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, officers were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road at 11 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
Three people sustained injuries from this shooting. Two people have life-threatening injures and one has non life-threatening injuries.
Police are not looking for any suspects at this time
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.