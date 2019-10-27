3 in critical condition following Suffolk Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_704566

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Suffolk are investigating a single-vehicle accident on Rt 58 that left three people in critical condition, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel from Suffolk and Chesapeake were notified about the accident shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said another person was in the vehicle at the time but is expected to be okay.

According to Suffolk Public Information Officer Andy Franklin, “All lanes were closed including the merger from Portsmouth Blvd to Rt 58.”

As of 4 p.m., all lanes have reopened to traffic.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories