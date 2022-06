PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults are displaced after a fire early Sunday morning on Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 1:41 a.m. On arrival crews made an interior attack quickly extinguishing fire.

One dog was rescued and one cat was unaccounted for. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting.

The fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.