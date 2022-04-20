NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced after a fire Wednesday morning on Andover Court in the northern area of the city off Jefferson Avenue.

The Newport News Fire Department says it received 911 calls at 5:44 a.m. reporting the fire at the two-story home in the 900 block of Andover.

There was heavy fire coming the garage and roof when firefighters arrived and the fire was brought under control within an hour, fire officials say.

Three people were displaced after a fire on Andover Court in Newport News on April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Newport News Fire Department)

A family of three evacuated from the home and one person was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. They’re being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.