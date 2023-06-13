NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Three Dare County Schools will receive the N.C. GreenPower’s grant for the Solar+ Schools program.

The winning schools were Cape Hatteras Secondary School, First Flight Elementary, and Manteo Middle School.

Starting this year, the winning schools will also receive a grant to pay for all of the project’s construction cost. Construction cost are expected to be between $55,000 and $75,000.

The solar educational package includes a 20-kilowatt (kW) solar array, STEM curricula, teacher training, and a weather station.

Data monitoring systems will allow classrooms to receive live information from the array.

“We are proud to continue educating younger generations about solar energy. By the end of next year, we will have reached more than 62,000 students across North Carolina.” Vice President of N.C. GreenPower, Vicky McCann

All public and private K-12 schools in North Carolina are eligible for the Solar+ Schools program.