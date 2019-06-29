3 adults displaced, 2 dogs resuscitated after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults are without a home and two dogs had to be resuscitated after a house fire on Saturday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews tweeted that the fire happened in the 3800 block of Giles Circle. They were on the scene around 4 p.m.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, according to their tweets.

Credit: Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Twitter

The two dogs were transported to a local emergency veterinarian by Norfolk Animal Control after they were rescued, but officials did not say what condition they were in.

The three adults that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross. Officials did not say any humans were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.