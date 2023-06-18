HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This Juneteenth weekend celebrations of freedom took place all over Hampton Roads.

In Hampton, the second annual Juneteenth Freedomfest kicked off on Sunday. The event was emceed by 10 On Your Side’s very own Kiahnna Patterson.

Things got underway with some yoga and Zumba practice, then a worship service. Local singer Myra Smith performed and there were plenty of games and activities for the kids.

Those who attended the event could get a health screening or a COVID-10 vaccination.

The event was put on by Celebrate Healthcare.