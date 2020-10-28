28-year-old man shot on Thomas Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in early morning shooting in Hampton.

Emergency communications received a call around 12:57 a.m. for a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Thomas Street.

Police say a 28-year-old male victim was outside walking through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire. The suspect in this case fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or you can send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.