26-year-old arrested in connection with Elizabeth City shooting in December

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man on Dec. 27 in the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street.

Thomas Shandell Stokley Jr., of Elizabeth City, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon, go armed to terror of people and discharging firearm in city limits.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street for a report of gunshots around 10:21 a.m. Dec. 27.

Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Stokley was given an $87,000 secured bond by a magistrate and taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

According to police, Stokley has previously been charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2009, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, resisting public officer, simple assault, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,

maintain a vehicle/dwelling place controlled substance and assault on a female in 2012,

flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle in 2013, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession

of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in 2014, two

counts possession of stolen goods/property in 2015, possession with intent to sell and

deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in 2017 and possession of

marijuana paraphernalia in 2018.

