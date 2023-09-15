ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today that an indictment was unsealed charging 26 defendants of drug trafficking, possessing a firearm during drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges, according to a release.

Out of the 26 defendants, 16 were from the Hampton Roads region including: six from Newport News, five from Hampton, three from Chesapeake, one from Portsmouth and one from Yorktown.

These charges were brought as the result of Operation Lights Out, an FBI-led investigation in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, according to a release. The following people from Hampton Roads region are facing charges:

Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, 34, Newport News

Dontae Lamont Dozier, 35, Chesapeake

Amanda Bell, 22, Chesapeake

Stephon Lamount Bumphus, 34, Newport News

Damian Deshawn Gay, 25, Hampton

Andrea Hunt, 28, Hampton

Brandon Lamar Martin, 37, Hampton

Carl Eugene Mitchell, Jr., 27, Newport News

Earvin Jerome Moore, 43, Newport News

Freddie Jamaul Moore, 37, Portsmouth

Dominique McKenzie Osborne, 24, Hampton

Rahkim O’Neil Perry, 25, Newport News

Nathan Caleb Schlosser-Goodson, 25, Yorktown

Anastasia Suyas, 25, Newport News

Nyra Taylor, 23, Hampton

Alicia Zamora, 22, Chesapeake

If convicted, the defendants each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

“The unsealing of this indictment reflects months of incredible efforts by law enforcement,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a release. “We are able to bring these charges because of the effective cooperation and collaborative effort of our local, state and federal partners on this case. I am grateful to all our attorneys, agents and officers who work diligently every day to take massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets.”