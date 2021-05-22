24-year-old man dies following overnight shooting on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of a 24-year-old man and injured another person in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:15 a.m. near the 500 block of George Washington Highway.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Baysmore Jr., with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the victim’s family have been notified of his passing.

Another victim, an unidentified 29-year-old woman, was located at a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.