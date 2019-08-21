22 events booked for VB Sports Center more than a year before opening

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) — While construction won’t be completed for well over a year, nearly two dozen events have already been scheduled at the Oceanfront’s $68 million Sports Center.

On Tuesday, the city’s Director of Sports Marketing Nancy Helman told council that 22 events that have never before been held in the city have booked the center. Helman estimates that will equate to more than 41,000 visitors.

In addition, Helman revealed that the hydrologic track weekend sessions were already booked up for the Sports Center.

Chesapeake based MEB General Contractors are building the 285,000 square foot center in the current Convention Center parking lot between 17th and 19th streets at the Oceanfront.

“Taking advantage of the expanding sports segment of the tourism industry in this most expeditious manner will have a dramatic impact on Virginia Beach becoming a year-round destination,” said David Hansen, Virginia Beach’s city manager, in a letter to council last year.

“With hard court space for 12 basketball courts convertible to 24 volleyball courts, and floor space that has flexible use for many other activities such as gymnastics, futsal, floor hockey and more, this facility will significantly elevate our sports marketing game.”

Also announced was a partnership with Virginia Beach Public Schools. Students are helping to put together “Jeopardy!” style questions to get people excited for the opening.