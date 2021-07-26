21-year-old Hampton woman found shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Hampton woman was shot Sunday night in Newport News, police say.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue around 11:18 p.m. and they canvassed the area. A man then flagged down police and led them to the victim.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

