21-year-old Hampton woman found shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Hampton woman was shot Sunday night in Newport News, police say.
Officers heard gunshots in the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue around 11:18 p.m. and they canvassed the area. A man then flagged down police and led them to the victim.
Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.