21-year-old Hampton woman found shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Hampton woman was shot Sunday night in Newport News, police say.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue around 11:18 p.m. and they canvassed the area. A man then flagged down police and led them to the victim.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.