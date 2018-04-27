2018 Texting Acronyms: New lingo for parents to learn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Acronyms used in text messaging aren’t new. But online lingo is always changing and evolving, and it’s important for parents to identify slang that could signal dangerous behaviors.
Would you know what these acronyms mean if you saw them on your child’s phone or computer?
9 or CD9: Parents are nearby
99: Parents are gone
121: Let’s chat in a private message
143: I love you
182: I hate you
1174: Party meeting place
53X: Sex
2DAY: Today
4EAE: For ever and ever
ADN: Any day now
ADR: What’s your address
AFAIK: As far as I know
AFK: Away from keyboard
ASL: Age/sex/location
ATM: At the moment
CU46: See you for sex
DOC: Drug of choice
F2F or FTF: Face to face
FWB: Friends with benefits
GOMB: Get Off My Back
GNOC: Get naked on camera
GYPO: Get your pants off
HMU: Hit me up
IMO: In my opinion
IDKWTD: I don’t know what to do
IRL: In real life
IWSN: I want sex now
LH6: Let’s have sex
KMS/KYS: Kill myself, kill yourself
KOTL: Kiss On The Lips
KPC: Keeping parents clueless
LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life
LMK: Let me know
MOS/POS: Mom over shoulder, parent over shoulder
NM: Never mind
NMU: Not much, you?
PIR: Parent in room
QQ: Crying
S2R: Send to Receive (pictures)
Sugarpic: Refers to a suggestive or erotic photograph
TBH: To be honest
WTTP: Want to trade pictures?
WYRN: What’s your real name?
Zerg: To gang up on someone (a gaming term that has morphed into a bullying term)