2018 Texting Acronyms: New lingo for parents to learn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Acronyms used in text messaging aren’t new. But online lingo is always changing and evolving, and it’s important for parents to identify slang that could signal dangerous behaviors.

Would you know what these acronyms mean if you saw them on your child’s phone or computer?

9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

99: Parents are gone

121: Let’s chat in a private message

143: I love you

182: I hate you

1174: Party meeting place

53X: Sex

2DAY: Today

4EAE: For ever and ever

ADN: Any day now

ADR: What’s your address

AFAIK: As far as I know

AFK: Away from keyboard

ASL: Age/sex/location

ATM: At the moment

CU46: See you for sex

DOC: Drug of choice

F2F or FTF: Face to face

FWB: Friends with benefits

GOMB: Get Off My Back

GNOC: Get naked on camera

GYPO: Get your pants off

HMU: Hit me up

IMO: In my opinion

IDKWTD: I don’t know what to do

IRL: In real life

IWSN: I want sex now

LH6: Let’s have sex

KMS/KYS: Kill myself, kill yourself

KOTL: Kiss On The Lips

KPC: Keeping parents clueless

LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life

LMK: Let me know

MOS/POS: Mom over shoulder, parent over shoulder

NM: Never mind

NMU: Not much, you?

PIR: Parent in room

QQ: Crying

S2R: Send to Receive (pictures)

Sugarpic: Refers to a suggestive or erotic photograph

TBH: To be honest

WTTP: Want to trade pictures?

WYRN: What’s your real name?

Zerg: To gang up on someone (a gaming term that has morphed into a bullying term)