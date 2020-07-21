20-year-old Richmond man charged with rape of 12-year-old said he was 16, police say

Timothy Huth-Scruggs

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old Richmond man who used Snapchat to initiate the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl from James City County told the girl he was 16, police say.

The James City County Police Department says they were tipped about Timothy Huth-Scruggs on July 14 by the mother of the 12-year-old.

Police say they were told Huth-Scruggs and the girl were corresponding on Snapchat, with Huth-Scruggs saying he was 16-years-old. The girl told him she was 13.

Sometime between July 6 and July 8, police say Huth-Scruggs drove from Richmond to James City County in the early morning hours and picked the victim up from her home. He then drove to a parking lot in the county, where police say Huth-Scruggs raped the girl.

He’s been charged with rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and 2 counts of use of electronic means to solicit a child in a sex crime. All are felonies, police say.

Huth-Scruggs was arrested on July 17 and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

