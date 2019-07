SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the parking of a Suffolk Motel 6.

Suffolk police say the toddler’s injuries are not life-threatening and the vehicle remained on scene. It happened just after 8 p.m. at the motel in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.

Police are calling it an accident, but say the case is still under investigation. Check back for any updates.