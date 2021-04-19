2 wanted for 2020 murder of toddler in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two people who investigators believe killed a 2-year-old girl last September in Portsmouth.

Karen Jackson,, 55, and Barry Johnson, 54, both of Portsmouth, are wanted on felony child neglect and felony murder charges.

Police think they were behind the death of the child on September 23, 2020. Medics responded to the area of the 400 block of Hanbury Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. The child later died at the hospital.

Police didn’t share additional information about Johnson and Jackson in a press release, but said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about this crime or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.