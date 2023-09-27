DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two sexual assaults have been reported in the past five days at the same residence hall at N.C Central University.

University police sent out a crime alert of the latest assault around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim had reported the crime to police at 2:52 a.m., according to Stephen Fusi, chief brand officer with the university.

The assault happened between 1 and 2 a.m. in a bathroom in the Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall, according to the alert.

A suspect for this assault has been identified, Fusi said.

Anybody having information regarding this incident should contact the N.C. Central police at 919-530-6106.

The other sexual assault was reported around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday and happened at the same residence hall, according to N.C. Central University police’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.