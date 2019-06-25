Man killed in double shooting on Keller Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a double shooting on Keller Ave., near Ballentine Blvd. and E. Princess Anne Road.

Norfolk police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Keller Avenue. Officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

#BREAKING A man is dead and a woman was injured after a double shooting in the 2100 Block of Keller Avenue in @NorfolkVA. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MeG1OtMKwk — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 26, 2019

Police said responding officers found a man and a woman at the scene who had been shot. The man, 23-year-old Stefon T. Grimes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is expected to be OK, police said.

Detectives have not released information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.