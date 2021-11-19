2 people shot in parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says two people were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

The shooting was reported at 1250 S. Chambers Road around 12:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

Hinkley High School is on lockdown.

Hinkley High School is about three miles from Central High School, which is near where six teenagers were shot earlier this week.

“What we have to recognize is that we are dealing with a public health crisis,” said Christina Amparan, manager of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program, after Monday’s shooting.

