MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged two Spartanburg County residents with attempted murder and other charges in connection with Saturday night’s shooting that happened near the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Chance Benson, 18, of Spartanburg, and London Staggs, 17, of Moore, were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, firing into an occupied vehicle and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an Horry County police spokesperson.

Benson was one of six people — three adults and three juveniles — arrested on marijuana charges on Sunday in Union County after deputies pulled over their car after learning that it was connected to Saturday night’s shooting in Myrtle Beach. It’s unclear whether Staggs was one of the juveniles in the car.

The shooting was one of four reported in Myrtle Beach since Saturday night. One occurred Saturday night in a parking lot at the Coastal Grand mall. The others were Tuesday night at the Patriots Way apartment complex and Wednesday night on N. Ocean Boulevard.

Authorities began investigating late Saturday night after shots were fired at local and state law enforcement officers called to a report of a shooting near the festival, according to Horry County police. While the shooting happened near the festival, authorities said it was not directly connected to the event.

It began at about 11 p.m. when officers got a report of someone with a gun in the area of 14th Avenue North and Chester Street, HCPD said. Four officers — two from Myrtle Beach Police Department and two from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division — responded in one vehicle.

As they approached the area, HCPD said a group of suspects began shooting at the officers’ vehicle, leaving one officer with a minor, non-life-threatening injury. The suspects then fled.

