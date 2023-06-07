VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are without a home after a fire tore through their house, Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call about a house fire on the 2000 block of Icon Court just before 4:30 p.m.

There was heavy smoke and flames showing from roofline on left side of the home when crews arrived on the scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:51 p.m.

A dog was recued and turned over to Animal Control, but a cat is still missing.

The Red Cross has been contacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.