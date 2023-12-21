WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said four people were shot in the area of Nationals Park on Thursday. Two of those people died.

MPD said one woman and three men were hit in the shooting, which took place at O Street and Half Street in Southwest.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Chief Pamela Smith said the white Jeep Cherokee involved in the shooting was stolen during an armed carjacking on Wednesday. The SUV had a sunroof, tinted windows and Maryland license plate 2FD 0820.

(Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Police received the call about the shooting around 11:50 a.m. MPD said that the shooting seemed to be contained to the intersection.