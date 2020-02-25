2 bald eagles hatch at Chincoteague wildlife refuge

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Two new-born eaglets are the talk of the Chincoteague National Wildlife refuge.

The refuge recently posted a video from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of a bald eagle parent feeding the hatchlings, which the refuge says likely hatched over the weekend.

A third egg still appears to be in the nest, but hasn’t hatched.

The refuge says it’s not able to post the eagle nest camera feed online, but visitors are encouraged to stop by their visitor center to watch the live footage, streamed all day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They say updates will be posted periodically on their social media pages.