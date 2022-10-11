NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Newport News Monday night.
Police were called to investigate the shooting on 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.
The man injured in the incident is expected to survive, police confirmed.
WAVY is working to get more information on this investigation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.