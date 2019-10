NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a teenage gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital Saturday afternoon.

Emergency communications say they received a call at 2:33 p.m. for a person that had been shot.

According to dispatch, the 17-year-old boy was a walk-in patient to the hospital.

The teen was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive his injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn where the shooting took place.

